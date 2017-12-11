NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Lorde Lands No 1 Guardian Spot for Green Light
Lorde Lands No 1 Guardian Spot for Green Light
View article source

Lorde Lands No 1 Guardian Spot for Green Light

England’s Guardian collates a list of the 100 best songs of 2017 as voted for by its critics, which Auckland-born singing sensation Lorde tops, with the single Green Light from her award-winning second album, Melodrama.

“With this barnstorming anthem dispelling any remnants of her one-hit-wonder reputation, Lorde showed again that she is as adept at savage detail (“She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar”) as she is at the unifying power of a simple chorus,” the publication writes.

“The desperation for a ‘green light’ that will let her speed off from heartbreak is horribly, powerfully tangible in her utterly unselfconscious delivery. She’s a star who can do one of the most valuable things in pop – articulate and clarify the feelings of millions – and the most exciting thing is that, as she is 21, there is likely so much more of it to come.”

Original article by Ben Beaumont-Thomas, The Guardian, December 4, 2017.

Tags: Green Light  Guardian (The)  Lorde  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Top of the Lake Creators Get Together for a Laugh

Film & TV

Top of the Lake Creators Get Together for a Laugh

The team behind Top of the Lake: China Girl plunges into prostitution, illegal surrogacy, motherhood – and humour. New Zealander Jane Campion and Australian collaborators co-creator Gerard Lee and co-director Ariel Kleiman discuss…

Tape Face to Perform at Norfolk’s Attucks Theatre
Luke Willis Thompson Shortlisted for Deutsche Börse
Tidbits From the Late Great John Clarke
Kimbra Returns on Top of the World

Other Stories