Lonely Lingerie Launches Maternity Line

New Zealand-based label Lonely Lingerie has a cult following – including some of the world’s most famous celebrities – for a reason. The brand creates chic undergarments “for women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves.” ELLE magazine looks at their new maternity line, a selection of underwear “as beautiful as it is functional.”

“Motherhood is a time when women give over their bodies and a large part of their identity to another being,” Lonely founder Helene Morris says.

“Lingerie requirements can often feel symbolic of this process. Lonely Maternity is designed to make mothers feel beautiful and special at a time when they’re often forced to compromise their choices.”

The three-piece mini range includes the Bonnie maternity bra, crop and high-waisted brief. Each bra features easy-open clips above each cup, designed specifically with breastfeeding mothers in mind and offering additional support during pregnancy. The fabrics used throughout are also double lined with antimicrobial bamboo for optimum comfort and absorption.

With the entire collection available in both ivory whisper and classic black and a price point starting out at just $50 this range is set to become the talking point every stylish mother’s group very soon.

Original article by Natasha Harding, ELLE, November 2, 2017.