Lake Tekapo An Ultimate Retreat For Star Gazers
“The past few years have seen a rise in astro-tourism with travellers seeking out destinations with the clearest, darkest skies to marvel at galaxies and constellations,” as reported in an article in India Today. Lake Tekapo is one of five destinations “where you can spend nights under starry skies while enjoying the best of luxury”.

“Mt John Observatory ticks all the boxes – it’s located in the world’s largest dark sky reserve, it’s home to New Zealand’s largest telescope and it also has gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains,” as reported in the article.

“Tekapo Holiday Homes are scattered around the stunning Lake Tekapo Village and are only a short drive to Lake Pukaki. The holiday homes have great features including balconies overlooking the stunning mountains and offer cozy fireplaces where you can warm up after an evening under the stars.”

The Top 5 Destinations for Stargazing are:

  • San Pedro De Atacama, Chile
  • Merzouga, Morocco
  • Sedona, USA
  • Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
  • Wadi Rum, Jordan

Article Source: India Today, Disha Roy Choudhury, January 19, 2017

Image Source: Youtube

