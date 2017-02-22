Ladyhawke Truly Compels in Manchester

“Synth-pop legend Ladyhawke delivered a flawless performance at the intimate Manchester Academy 3 venue” playing “a set of old and new tracks from her decade career in the music scene,” Mancunion journalist Lydia Ransome writes in a review of the show, part of Ladyhawke’s Let it Roll tour, which included appearances across the UK including Birmingham, Leeds and London.

“Arriving on stage with her Stevie Nicks-esque hair-do and quirky bomber jacket, Ladyhawke dives straight into ‘Pip’, one of her newer tracks,” Ransome writes. “The great thing about the singer’s performance was that she knew what the crowd wanted – instead of arrogantly playing tracks from her newer, arguably less popular albums, the tech-queen played essentially the entirety of her first album.

“A real treat for all die-hard Ladyhawke fans, the second song of the night, ‘Back of the Van’, was followed by ‘Dusk Til Dawn’ and ‘Professional Suicide’ – all classic tracks.

“A rare UK performance for the New Zealand artist, Ladyhawke will be sure to return. A truly compelling performance, Ladyhawke is one of those artists you’ve got to see before you die.”

Ladyhawke’s third studio album Wild Things was released in 2016. The song “Let It Roll” was used in an advertisement for Australian telecommunications company Optus.

Original article by Lydia Ransome, The Mancunion, February 18, 2017.

Photo by Eva Rinaldi.