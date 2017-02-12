A Kiwi Chef in NYC Uses Receipt To Remind People ‘Immigrants Make America Great’

Mark Simmons – “a Kiwi chef residing in New York City has found the perfect way to throw some subtle shade at U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration policies,” writes Lucy Quaggin for The Australian Huffington Post.

Simmons, who heads up Kiwiana in Brooklyn, “programmed a message on the receipts given at his restaurant:”

“Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today),” it reads.

“I just wanted to remind ourselves and our customers that basically immigrants are the backbone of the hospitality industry. It was only 10 years ago I came here myself and started from scratch,” said the New Zealander.

“I wanted to let my friends and customers know that’s my stand, my silent protest. That’s what I love about America, it’s a place where freedom of speech is valued and respected.”

A photo of the receipt has been retweeted over 94,000 times, according to the article.

Article Source: Huffington Post Au, Lucy Quaggin, February 8, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – KiwianaNYC