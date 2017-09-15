Kimberley Crossman To Star in Showtime’s ‘SMILF’

“The upcoming Showtime comedy series SMILF has cast New Zealand-born actress Kimberley Crossman in a recurring role,” reports Joe Otterson for Variety. Crossman will play Kit-Cat, the roommate of Samara Weaving’s character Nelson.

SMILF follows a single, 20-something from South Boston named Bridgette (Frankie Shaw), whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of single motherhood,” writes Otterson. The series “takes on motherhood, co-parenting, and female sexuality through a raw and unfiltered lens,” as described on Showtime.

“Shaw adapted her Sundance Film Festival Jury award-winning short film for the series. In addition to starring, she will also write, produce and direct the semi-autobiographical comedy, with Oscar nominee Michael London, Emmy nominees Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King executive producing,” according to the article.

Crossman will also guest star in Showtime’s upcoming Jay Pharoah-led comedy series White Famous.

Kimberley Crossman is an Auckland-born actress, author, producer, writer and presenter. In New Zealand she is most well-known for her role as Sophie McKay on the soap opera Shortland Street. Now she is splitting her time between New Zealand and Los Angeles and focuses on comedy. She is currently training at The Groundlings Theatre, a prestigious comedy school in Los Angeles.

Article Source: Variety, Joe Otterson, September 11, 2017

Image Source: Youtube