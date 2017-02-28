NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Film & TV  >  John Gilbert and Dan Lemmon Win at Oscars
John Gilbert and Dan Lemmon Win at Oscars
Two New Zealanders have won at the 89th Academy Awards: John Gilbert won Best Editing for his work on the WWII drama Hacksaw Ridge and Dan Lemmon won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for The Jungle Book alongside animators Robert Legato, Adam Valdez and Andrew R. Jones.

“The story of Desmond Doss and his courage and selflessness was as good as you get,” said Gilbert in his acceptance speech, as reported in the NZ Herald.

“So that was a great start for me. I needed good material.”

“Mel, I had a fabulous time working on this film with you and you’re a great director, and I hope there’s plenty more where this came from,” Gilbert said when thanking the film’s director Mel Gibson, as reported on Stuff.co.nz.

Other nominees alongside Gilbert’s Hacksaw Ridge were Arrival‘s Joe Walker, La La Land‘s Tom Cross, Hell or High Water’s Jake Roberts and Moonlight‘s Nat Sander and Joi McMillon.

The award for Best Visual Effects for Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Dan Lemmon was his first, having previously been nominated for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Article Source: Oscars, February 27, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Weta Digital

