John Campbell Named Top Presenter at Global Radio Awards
“RNZ Checkpoint presenter John Campbell has been named Presenter of the Year at the prestigious Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) Awards in London”, reports Radio New Zealand.

“Thank you all.  And the @CheckpointRNZ team, so brilliantly lead by @pipkeane. Big bosses @CarolHirschfeld, @strikerpaul (Paul Thompson), & all at @radionz,” tweeted Campbell.

“He said he was delighted to be reaching out and engaging with an audience who were not traditionally RNZ listeners,” as reported in the article.

“The win has been enthusiastically greeted by Campbell’s listeners and colleagues on Twitter.”

Radio New Zealand’s podcast The 9th Floor was also on the shortlist in the politics and business category, won by Al Jazeera English, reports the article.

Article Source: Radio New Zealand, November 2, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Radio New Zealand

