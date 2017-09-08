Jamie McClennan Performs in Edinburgh

New Zealand-born Jamie McClennan and Scottish folksinger Emily Smith celebrate 15 years of making music together in 2017. The pair will be appearing at the Edinburgh Folk Club, Pleasance Cabaret Bar on 20 September.

“Their anniversary tour showcases a big new sound for the duo, with newly written songs from Smith and McClennan along with some of their favourites from the past 15 years,” John Hislop writes for the Edinburgh Reporter.

“Drawing on influences from the folk tradition, Americana and beyond, the couple’s sumptuous harmonies are layered over sizzling double guitars, fiddle and accordion giving the audience the impression of a much larger band.

“Having toured the world throughout Europe, Australasia, North America, Japan and Russia they are one of the most vibrant duos on the UK folk scene today.

“McClennan’s musical heritage is an eclectic mix of playing in surf, ceilidh, bluegrass and pipe bands making him the versatile performer he is today. Alongside Smith’s solo career he works with Australian singer and bouzouki player James Fagan in their duo The James Brothers performing ‘colonial roots music’ from Australasia.”

The James Brothers are on tour in the UK throughout October.

Original article by John Hislop, The Edinburgh Reporter, August 29, 2017.