Israel Adesanya Might Be the UFC’s next Superhero

Nigeria-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya “is one of the [Ultimate Fighting Championship’s] UFC’s hottest prospects and has the best nickname ever: [he is] ‘The Last Stylebender’ … It’s a reference to Avatar: The Last Airbender, a cult cartoon hit from the 2000s. And when Adesanya, 28, is at his best,” the New York Post reports, “he flows like the Avatar from the show.”

“Adesanya is not an upstart,” the publication says. “He’s a dedicated combat sportsman who started kickboxing in his early 20s and has an impressive 65-5-2 record in that sport. He’s also 5-1 as a professional boxer, according to Bloody Elbow. And, as a mixed martial artist, he’s 13-0 with two of those wins coming in the UFC.

“The UFC is essentially betting that Adesanya doesn’t need any more seasoning. They think he’s ready for the big time.”

Adesanya made his professional debut in 2012. Fighting in New Zealand, Australia and China over the next five-and-a-half years, he amassed a record of 11-0 with all wins coming via TKO stoppage prior to being signed by the UFC.

Original article by Michael Blaustein, New York Post, July 5, 2018.