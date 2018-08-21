Innovative Blister Protection Company Names First CEO

“Walk On, the blister protection company known for its luxuriously soft Hyperfine™ merino wool product, has appointed Dr. Mark Davey as its first CEO.”

The company, founded by former Milford Track hiking guide Lucas Smith; produce performance blister protection products from Hyperfine™ merino wool, which is “biodegradable, antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial.”

“Mark Davey’s experience as a New Zealand apparel innovator will be pivotal to the company as we embark on the next steps of the Walk On journey during our capital raise and international market development efforts,” said Smith.

“Walk On recently secured a national distribution deal with outdoor and adventure sports multi-channel retailer Torpedo 7, and is also available in 10 retail stores nationally.”

“Walk On has an opportunity to take a pure New Zealand product abroad,” said Davey.

“Lucas has created a category-changing product with sleek branding and an inspirational story. Joining the Walk On team was an easy decision to make, and it will be a privilege to share their story with the world.”

“Mark Davey joins Walk On from Confitex, where he was responsible for raising capital, growing revenue, and developing international market access for the company, as its co-founder and CEO.”

During his five years with Confitex Davey successfully launched the product into eight export markets and negotiated agreements with distributors and re-sellers in the US, UK and Korea. “In the US, Dr. Davey launched Confitex on HSN (Home Shopping Network), the largest TV shopping network in the world.”

Article Source: Walk On [Sponsored Content]