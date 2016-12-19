Indulge Your Senses in New Zealand’s Marlborough

Marlborough Sounds on the north-eastern end of New Zealand’s South Island is “beautiful but sparsely-populated,” writes Corinne Kerk for The New Paper. Marlborough Sounds is made up of Pelorus Sound and Queen Charlotte and Kenepuru Sounds. “Only a small number of locals live on its lush, steep hills surrounded by a network of flooded river valleys.”

“This is a place unlike any other, with its sheltered inlets, serene bays, calm waters and tiny beaches. The sound’s residents are hardy folks accustomed to living off the land and working with their hands in their isolated homesteads,” writes Kerk.

“It is a tough but bucolic lifestyle they have chosen, not least because the marvels of the latest tech gadget simply cannot touch the incredible experience of actually living amid such glorious, rugged land masses and amazing variety of wildlife.”

Kerk recommends joining the day-long mail run on the Pelorus Mail Boat to learn interesting stories about the colourful characters that live there as well as all sorts of fascinating birds and sea life.

“While the mail boat ride is the highlight of a Marlborough visit, most tourists spend their time in the region’s wineries,” writes Kerk. The Marlborough region “produces 77 per cent of the country’s wines and has more than 40 cellar doors where visitors can enjoy wine tastings and tours”.

“With Marlborough’s gorgeous scenery and relaxing pace of life, it remains a fantastic destination for a much-needed getaway.”

Article Source: The New Paper, Corinne Kerk, December 6, 2016

Image Source: Wikipedia