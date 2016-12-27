Hunt For The Wilderpeople Best Movie of 2016

Hunt for the Wilderpeople has topped Empire Magazine’s list of top movies (released in the UK) of 2016.

“To say that Hunt For The Wilderpeople was a surprise is perhaps overstating it. Anyone who’d seen director Waititi’s vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows would know we were in for an Antipodean treat. But the way it perfectly balances its elements – emotional without being overwrought, quirky without being twee, hilarious without losing touch of the story or characters – is an achievement that nobody saw coming,” write John Nugent, Emma Thrower and Phil De Semlyen in the article.

“It’s a small, charming, utterly delightful film, from a tiny island on the other side of the world, and it deserves to take the world by storm.”

See below for the Top 10 Movies of 2016. To read more about the films click here.

Hunt For The Wilderpeople Arrival Hell Or High Water Captain America: Civil War Victoria The Hateful Eight Kubo And The Two Strings The Revenant Spotlight Green Room

