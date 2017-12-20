NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Huka Lodge – Sublime Location and Outstanding Service
Huka Lodge – Sublime Location and Outstanding Service
Huka Lodge – Sublime Location and Outstanding Service

Huka Lodge retains its position as the jewel in the crown of New Zealand’s premier luxury accommodation with a world-class combination of sublime location, marvellous food and outstanding service,” writes Bryn Reade in a review for The Telegraph.  The Lodge scored 9 out of 10 points for its location, service and facilities, rooms, food and drink as well as value for money. For its style and character it received 8 points.

“The lodge sits secluded within 17 acres of manicured grounds on the bank of the mighty Waikato River, just upstream from where the waters accelerate through the gorge before plunging over the famous Huka Falls,” writes Reade. Both Lake Taupo and Wairakei International Golf Course, which doubles as a wildlife reserve, are a five minute drive away.

“Service is polished and professional and exceeds expectations even for this level,” writes Reade. Facilities are extensive and include a “heated outdoor pool and hot tubs, spa and gym, croquet lawn, and tennis and pétanque courts.”

“The dinner tasting menu is a spectacular series of dishes with accompanying wines making the best of the high-quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients. It would be hard to pick a standout from a series of highlights which included spanner crab, and John Dory with fermented black lime.”

Article Source: The Telegraph, Bryn Reade, December 6, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Maori Trails

