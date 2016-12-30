Hollywood’s Auckland

Auckland has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Hollywood destinations travel guide. In the article, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rhys Darby, Karen Walker, Oprah, Lorde and Matt Lambert share their Auckland hotspots.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recommends starting your day in Auckland with a spirulina smoothie or breakfast from Dear Jervois in Herne Bay.

““Life’s a beach in Auckland so you might as well go to one. You can buy premium fish and chips and eat them from the paper on the beach at Mission Bay,” said Auckland-born and -raised actor Rhys Darby. He also suggests the country’s only full-time professional comedy club, The Classic Comedy and Bar, for a dose of local humour.

Head to The French Café for lunch if you are in the mood for a “slow and luxurious” dining experience, as recommended by Designer Karen Walker.

When in town Oprah has been spotted power-walking at Mount Eden, “which sits 643 feet above sea level and is the city’s highest natural point.”

For those with a sweet tooth, Auckland songstress Lorde suggests to head to Moustache Milk & Cookie Bar on Karangahape Road. “The cookie shop turns out crowdpleasing flavors — including Nutella, cinnamon donut and a newly introduced vegan range.”

Matt Lambert, chef of New York’s Michelin-starred Musket Room, makes a point of dining at Meredith’s when he heads back to his hometown.

“Michael Meredith is the best chef in the country,” he said. “He’s a creative dude, and the food is always on point.”

Article Source: Hollywood Reporter, December 7, 2016

Image Source: Wikipedia