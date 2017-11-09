Helen Clark Appointed To Global Commission On Drug Policy

Helen Clark has been appointed to the prestigious Global Commission on Drug Policy” – “one of the world’s leading think tanks on reducing drug harm on society,” reports the New Zealand Herald.

The former NZ Prime Minister “will be working alongside former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan, and prominent business people and cultural leaders such as Sir Richard Branson.”

“I believe that drug policy needs to evolve from a substance-based to a people-centred approach,” Clark said in a statement.

“Harm reduction, prevention, and evidence-based treatment have shown their effectiveness around the world. I have witnessed this from New Zealand to Belarus. Now is the time to address the policy barriers to better outcomes. This is what I plan to work on with my fellow Global Commissioners.”

“Having Helen Clark join this select group of global leaders is a real coup. The commission has become well known for championing cutting edge, health-focused approaches to drug problems,” said NZ Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell.

“Established in 2011 and now comprising 25 members, including 12 former heads of state and former UN secretary general Kofi Annan, the commission has been a champion for drug policy reform while also looking at issues such as public health, social integration, and human rights,” reports the article.

Article Source: NZ Herald, November 9, 2017

Image Source: Youtube