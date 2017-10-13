Hard Work Pays Off Says Dancer Lance Savali

Lance Savali is currently working with music artist Chris Brown on the hip hop star’s Party Tour while travelling the world teaching workshops and brushing shoulders with superstars which have included Jennifer Lopez, Brandy and Rihanna. But it took a determined dedication, focus and a work-ethic that allowed for no distractions to enable the Wellingtonian to get there.

The 25-year-old, who is now based in Los Angeles told Daily Mail his fierce hunger for success was motivated by a yearning to show others hard work pays off and that anything is possible.

“I never wanted to give up because I wanted to show the people back home and everyone who told me I couldn’t just be a dancer or who said I need a ‘real job’ that it is possible if you have the right drive and work ethic and knowledge,” Savali said.

Today his CV includes some of music industry’s biggest names and Savali is a front-runner for stage performances including the American Music Awards, which the New Zealander has appeared at for the last two years.

He tells others getting to where you heart desires takes time, as does finding your purpose or calling, but through hard work once the passion is there anything is possible.

“I know it’s not easy and you have to be willing to sacrifice a lot. Be smart, make good decisions, as dancers help each other grow in a healthy environment, surround yourself with good leaders and role models, and always be willing to take risks.”

Original article by Fiona Connor, Daily Mail Australia, October 5, 2017.