Gymnast Charlotte Sullivan Impresses in Iowa

Christchurch gymnast Charlotte Sullivan, 18, who represented New Zealand at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, has certainly landed on her feet during an eye-catching competitive debut for the University of Iowa, Stuff reports.

A freshman at the college, Sullivan finished second in the all-around for the Iowa Hawkeyes in a quad meet in Illinois, an effort that saw her named among the “Big 10” performing freshmen nationwide.

Sullivan joined the University of Iowa last year after a prolonged international career highlighted by her winning a bronze of the beam at a World Cup event in Portugal in 2015 – the first medal won by a New Zealander at that level.

“I could not be more proud of Charlotte in her debut as a GymHawk,” University of Iowa head coach Larissa Libby said. “Expect to see more of her.”

Christchurch School of Gymnastics chief executive Avril Enslow was rapt to learn of Sullivan’s impressive debut at collegiate level.

“Charlotte was one of the gymnasts at CSG that was part of the exceptional talented young group that trained hard through the earthquakes and went on with the group to represent New Zealand right through to mid-2016,” Enslow said.

Sullivan is a former pupil of Christchurch Girls’ High School.

