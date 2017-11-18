Grey’s Anatomy Star Martin Henderson Exits Series

Another doctor has left the building on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. New Zealander Martin Henderson was written out of the drama, following a two-season-plus run as a series regular.

Auckland-born Henderson, 43, joined Grey’s as a regular in season 12, boarding the Ellen Pompeo-starrer after leading man Patrick Dempsey was shockingly killed off. He played Nathan Riggs, a doctor who had a history with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and who became an eventual love interest to Grey’s leading lady Meredith (Pompeo).

“I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent. As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can’t wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future,” Grey’s creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes said.

Grey’s was Henderson’s third Shondaland show after starring in ABC’s Off the Map and Rhimes’ 2009 pilot Inside the Box.

Henderson stars opposite Christina Hendricks in American horror film Strangers: Prey at Night, which will be released in March 2018.

Original article by Lesley Goldberg, The Hollywood Reporter, October 26, 2017.

Photo by ABC.