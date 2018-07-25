NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Graduate Aïcha Wijland Wins London Design Award
Graduate Aïcha Wijland Wins London Design Award
View article source

Graduate Aïcha Wijland Wins London Design Award

University of Otago advertising graduate Aïcha Wijland says rebellious student culture was behind her edgy, award-winning redesign of classic cartoon character Beryl the Peril – the female equivalent of Dennis the Menace. Wijland has won a prestigious Yellow Pencil award in the 2018 Design and Art Direction Awards (D&AD), in the New Blood category for emerging writers and designers.

Thousands of people from around the world enter the London-based awards every year. Wijland is the first New Zealander to win a top prize.

She took on a brief from Beano to redesign an animated version of Beryl, a character who first appeared in 1953. The cartoon was created by David Law, the creator of ‘Dennis the Menace’.

“Beryl spoke to me as she’s a very strong-willed, fearless character, a great role model for young girls,” Wijland said.

Wijland graduated last year with a graduate diploma in advertising from the University of Otago, and a bachelor in fine art from the Dunedin School of Art.

Original article by Otago Daily Times, July 19, 2018.

Tags: 2018 Design and Art Direction Awards (D&AD)  Aïcha Wijland  Beryl the Peril  Otago Daily Times  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Wax Chattels Pursue Post-Punk with Manic Fervour

Music

Wax Chattels Pursue Post-Punk with Manic Fervour

“There are few record labels out there that have come to define an entire country’s quality independent music output. Flying Nun Records did that for New Zealand,” Adam McKinney writes for…

Ruth Park’s the Harp in the South Now A Stage Play
Marlon Williams on His Writing Process
Author Eleanor Catton on the Books That Changed Her
Leslie Bowman Part of West End Antidote to Trump

Other Stories
Datebook