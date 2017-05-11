Gina Inverarity’s Children’s Book Uplifts

Wellington children’s author, Gina Inverarity’s new book The Brown Dog is reviewed by Stephen Romei for The Australian.

The Brown Dog is illustrated by Australian Greg Holfeld.

“‘The brown dog turned up one rainy Saturday afternoon,’ the story starts. That ‘rainy Saturday’ says a lot, doesn’t it? The large, sad dog pushes his cold nose into young Henry’s hand. Usually Henry doesn’t mind when the dog visits but this time he ‘decided to stay’. Henry stays too, at home, uninterested in going out to play,” Romei writes.

“[My son] Syd twigged to what this was about: the brown dog is almost black. This is a beautiful, ultimately uplifting book that gently sends an important message.”

Inverarity, who is also a trainee yoga teacher, was co-editor of The Possum Magic Cookbook, published in 2015.

Original article by Stephen Romei, The Australian, May 6, 2017.