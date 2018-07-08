NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  Get Summery with Emilia Wickstead and Matches
Get Summery with Emilia Wickstead and Matches

Auckland-born designer Emilia Wickstead’s summer-ready capsule collection – a collaboration with Matches Fashion – is recommended by Singapore Tatler.

“British-based Wickstead, 34, creates her first vacation collection in partnership with e-retailer Matches Fashion this season,” Justine Lee writes for the magazine. “The 17-piece capsule includes a wide range of dresses, swimwear and stylish separates in dainty floral motifs that are inspired by mid-century photographs of people holidaying on the Mediterranean coast.

“Expect sweeping summer kaftans in light linens and crisp cotton playsuits, and don’t miss the designer’s foray into swimwear with her chic one-pieces.”

Original article by Justine Lee, Singapore Tatler, June 30, 2018.

Photo by Matches Fashion.

