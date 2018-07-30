Get a Taste of Authentic Māori Cuisine

“There is much on the food platter in New Zealand, thanks to its historical influences. The meals are a fabulous amalgamation of New American cuisine, Southeast Asian, East Asian, and South Asian culinary traditions,” according to English-language Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

“You can sign up to signature itineraries that take you with a guide to a location near a geothermal geyser for great views and there you could dine with a native family as they share their cultural influx and food,” the publication recommends.

“The list of must-try Māori foods includes the hāngi, which is prepared in an earthen oven with boiled pork, potatoes, kumara and dumplings. Also distinctive is rewena (Māori bread), which is made with fermented potatoes. Kina is a delicacy made of sea urchin with a hard spiky outer shell and thin fleshy edible insides.”

Original article by The Economic Times, July 19, 2018.