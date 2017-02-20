Georgia Fowler Closes Yeezy’s NY Show

New Zealander Georgia Fowler, 24, has already walked for Victoria’s Secret, secured spreads in Vogue magazine and has been touted as the new face to watch in her industry. If the model’s It status wasn’t secured enough, it just has been. Fowler closed Kanye West’s Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week.

Posting on Instagram about the event, Fowler wrote: “Thank you for this experience.”

In an outfit styled by French mega-stylist and editor, Carine Roitfeld, and designed by West, Fowler wore an oversized bomber jacket, PVC jeans and knee-high boots.

Her make-up was done by the legendary make-up artist, Pat McGrath.

Meanwhile, Fowler has been keeping busy during New York Fashion Week. As well as attending the Marc Jacobs Beauty celebration of Kaia Gerber, she has also walked for Marchesa.

She also scored the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar in Australia.

Speaking recently to the publication about living in New York and missing her home in New Zealand, Fowler said: “I miss the beach. And family. I really love being by nature. I used to go home every couple of months, but I haven’t been home all year, so I cannot wait to go home for the holidays.”

Original article by Sophie Haslett, Daily Mail Australia, February 17, 2017.