Ganassi Never Concerned Scott Dixon Would Leave

After months of rampant speculation, whispers and gossip, IndyCar’s biggest free agent fish in years isn’t going anywhere. In 2019, and probably beyond, New Zealander Scott Dixon, 38, will fly the same banner he’s flown since 2003, that of Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR).

The team has announced that it had come to terms with Dixon’s multi-year contract extension that begins in 2019.

Dixon, who has won all four of his season championships with CGR, now gets to zero in on his fifth with the peace of mind that accompanies a more certain future. Not that the whirlwind of speculation these past months knocked him off kilter much. With just four races to go in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series campaign Dixon already has racked up three wins, six podiums and owns a 46-point lead in the championship over Alexander Rossi.

Still, as Dixon recently told The Indianapolis Star, he’s never been fond of this “other” side of racing. His passion is driving cars not negotiating contracts.

“[I’m] pumped this day has occurred and it’s here and clears a lot of things up,” Dixon said upon the announcement.

Among the hottest speculation of the past couple of months was that Dixon was considering a move to McLaren if the team returned to the North American open-wheel series.

Despite Dixon’s decision to stick with Ganassi, McLaren’s arrival in IndyCar remains a possibility. What is now off the table, however, is that tantalising superteam of Dixon and McLaren F1 star Fernando Alonso.

As far as Dixon is concerned, he already has his superteam.

“For me it’s family,” Dixon said. “Being here this long, there’s a reason why that is, and that’s because it works well. I’ve always admired Chip for what he’s done throughout his career, a fairly young career. And what he’s already achieved across many different platforms is almost unheard of. I love being here, I love the people, and I love working for Chip. His passion and the way he wants to win drives all of us.”

