Florida's Etaru Opens With Hamish Brown as Chef
Florida's Etaru Opens With Hamish Brown as Chef

In the kitchen at the all new Etaru on Hallandale Beach, Florida, New Zealand-born chef Hamish Brown was until recently at the helm of it’s well-established sister restaurant in London, Roka.

Originally from Christchurch, Brown, 39, joined Roka as head chef in 2007, becoming executive chef in 2013.

Etaru is all about modern Japanese “robatayaki” cuisine and their state of the art, multi-level robata grill.

“We want to cook with heat as much as fire,” Brown said. “The idea of this grill is we have different layers and can control the heat and how we actually cook.”

Brown knows his customers are savvy when it comes to the food, thanks to the internet generation.

“The general public’s knowledge of cooking techniques and how to cook has changed dramatically over the last 10 years, especially here and in the UK. People know more than the cooks in my kitchen, I tell you,” he said.

Original article by Lisa Petrillo, CBS Miami, October 5, 2017.

