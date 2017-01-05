Flickr’s Best Pictures of 2016

“The photo-sharing site has compiled the 10 best uploaded photos of the world… From a winding road through a forest to an ethereal, peaceful lake it’s clear to see why the images were such a hit. The successful photos were selected from billions of uploads this year and compiled using an algorithm,” writes Mallinson.

The algorithm evaluates social and engagement rhythms under curation of the images by Flickr staff.

Taking out first place is a piece named “Cuando Amanece la Pasión” which roughly translates from Portuguese to “When the Passion Appears.” Captured under a stunning sunrise at the Aveira Lagoon in Portugal, this photograph depicts a small boat sitting upon a tranquil lake. The serenity and placidity of the shot makes it easy to see how this photo scooped up the number 1 spot.

Second place went to a photo called “The Lonely Tree” that has its roots buried in a place we call home. Taken in Wanaka, New Zealand, this piece gives viewers a glimpse into the hidden beauty of our country. The lake spreads out along the lower third of the photo with the Southern Alps creating a breath-taking backdrop; a single tree pokes its green branches out of the water to create a mesmerising photograph.

Coming in third is a snapshot entitled “Zig-Zag”, which shows a desolate, winding road buried within a forest of an unknown location, heading towards a glowing sunrise which breaks ahead.

Other images in the top ten included two swans bowing their heads together atop a plain of ice in Finland, and the silhouette of a leafless tree standing before a giant, ivory moon.

Article source: Daily Mail, Harriet Mallinson, 11 December, 2016

Image source: Wikipedia – Lonely tree of Wanaka