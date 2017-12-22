Five Minutes with Georgia Fowler

Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler spoke with WWD’s Ericka Franklin about her work with Victoria’s Secret, her model mentors and her favorite vice. Fowler recently worked with Vince Camuto on the marketing campaign for Pitch Perfect 3.

When asked about the shoot with Camuto, Fowler said:

“Almost every shoot with Vince Camuto, I’ve had to face a fear. I’ve been very afraid of horses and then I was on a horse for a whole shot.”

The Kiwi model recently walked in the Victoria’s Secret show. Speaking about her experience she said:

“It was really exciting to be back. I did it last year in Paris as well. It meant even more to come back because it shows that you deserve your space out there and you did something right on the catwalk. There definitely is like a mentoring moment. Adriana [Lima] would sit me down and she’d tell me all about what it used to be like. Everyone is just so friendly.”

The 25-year-old model stays in shape with lots of strength and interval training.

“I mix it up with classes or whatever I can do when I’m traveling. I like to keep it interesting and shock the body, so you’re never doing the same thing and it makes you want to keep going if it’s different.”

Fowler said she usually liked to eat “pretty healthy year-round,” but that they all had their little vices. “I love chocolate,” she said.

When asked about her plans for the holidays, Fowler replied:

“I’m really looking forward to going home and spending some time with my family. We have a really big family and I go back home to New Zealand. We go to the beach; it’s summer there. We often go and play beach cricket and have a huge feast and lots of Christmas presents and Santa stockings, all of the rest.”

Article Source: WWD, Ericka Franklin, December 13, 2017

Image Source: Twitter – Georgia Fowler