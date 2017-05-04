Fis Teams with Maori Sound Artist Rob Thorne

“Berlin-based producer Fis [aka Olly Peryman] shifts focus back to his home of New Zealand for Clear Stones, a collaborative album with veteran Maori sound artist Rob Thorne due [5 May] on Subtext,” Miles Bowe writes for Fact magazine.

“The album was born from sessions at Berlin’s Red Bull studios where the pair recorded Thorne’s many taonga puoro (or ‘singing treasures’), traditional Maori instruments made from wood, stone, bone and shells,” Bowe writes.

“Instruments like the putatara (conch horn), purerehua (bullroarer) and tumutumu kohatu (stone percussion) were mixed into the noise-dub swirl that Fis has honed on releases like 2016’s excellent From Pattern To Details (one of our top 20 albums of the year).

“No music has been released yet, but we’re willing to bet this thing will sound very heavy and even heavier once the two head out for some exclusive live dates.”

Peryman grew up in Sumner. He has lived in Berlin since 2015.

Thorne is a musician and anthropologist. His debut album Whaia te Maramatanga was released in 2014. He is from Palmerston North.

Original article by Miles Bowe, Fact, April 28, 2017.

Photo by Sophie Schnell.