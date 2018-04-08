Escape to Nature in Cosy Pods in New Zealand

“Travellers seeking a mix of rustic, unspoilt charm and relaxation with a touch of luxury” should consider travelling to Te Wepu Intrepid Pods in New Zealand, writes James Gabriel Martin in an article for Lonely Planet Travel News. The pods are located one hour from Christchurch and “are perched above a tranquil bay on Canterbury’s Banks Peninsula.”

“We had the idea when we were working on the farm one day, at the top of the property, where the views are magnificent. We then started exploring what type of accommodation might suit the environment, and how we should go about this. There is a pod builder in Methven that we approached, and we decided to go for it,” said Kate Bocock, who runs the unique accommodation with her husband Richie.

“Each pod comes with a stainless steel, wood-fired hot tub for visitors to relax in, as well as fire pits that are available to use in the winter-time and kitchen facilities that allow for al fresco cooking and dining,” as reported in the article.

“Guests always leave with a massive smile on their face, and that’s the satisfaction that we get from hosting them. They are blown away by the native birdsong, and the natural environment that they have found themselves in. It’s a busy, modern world, but this experience suits people who are adventurous, romantic, know how to take care of a fire, and cook a steak,” said Bocock.

Article Source: Lonely Planet, James Gabriel Martin, April 5, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – Te Wepu French Farm