Enjoy the North Island with These Great Activities

From whitewater rafting on the Kaituna River to visiting the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds to a geothermal jaunt around Hell’s Gate, “here are wonderful ways to spend quality outdoor time in this extraordinary country”, Liz Beddall writes for the Toronto Star.

“Slap on some sunscreen and get outside in proper Kiwi style with these eight outdoor activities that I experienced on New Zealand’s exhilarating North Island,” Beddall writes.

“With Auckland claiming the highest ratio of people to boats in the world, you’d be silly to miss a chance to sail one of the city’s famous America’s Cup racing yachts courtesy of Explore Group. These vessels are sleek, sturdy and ready to move fast, but won’t get going without you taking the helm and giving your all on the grinders. With the help of enthusiastic young staff, you’ll quickly feel part of the crew while whipping along Waitemata Harbour in a craft that was actually used in the world’s most prestigious sailing regatta.

“And it may not be the prettiest, nor the most pleasant to smell, but Hell’s Gate geothermal park is a destination that can’t be missed when travelling in Rotorua. The Maori-owned valley boasts some of the fiercest geothermal activity in the world, and has been treasured for the last 700 years by the country’s first peoples as a place of great healing and revitalisation. Visitors can participate in a fascinating 1.5-hour guided walk through the area, hearing the history and legends of the otherworldly landscape as well learning about its great geological significance.”

Beddall also recommends melting away the day in the therapeutic outdoor waters of the Polynesian Spa at Lake Rotorua, camping out with Awesome Walks tour company in the heart of the Waitakere Ranges and a “soaking wet adrenalin rush courtesy of AWOL Canyoning Adventures”.

Original article by Liz Beddall, Toronto Star, December 27, 2017.

Photo by Liz Beddall.