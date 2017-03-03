NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  Emilia Wickstead’s Latest is Sophisticated Off-Duty
Emilia Wickstead’s Latest is Sophisticated Off-Duty
View article source

Emilia Wickstead’s Latest is Sophisticated Off-Duty

“British designers have a reputation for making rabble-rousing fashion, but on the flip side of that anarchic coin is a traditionalist, lady-of-the-manor aesthetic. [New Zealander] Emilia Wickstead is well acquainted with this rarefied milieu,” Chioma Nnadi writes for Vogue on the launch of the designer’s Fall 2017 Read-to-Wear collection.

“[Wickstead] started her business designing made-to-measure pieces for London’s high society – Duchess Katherine is still one of her most famous clients – out of her studio in Belgravia, just skipping distance from Buckingham Palace. There are certainly royal airs and graces to her designs, and it makes perfect sense that she was among the first to embrace the Elizabethan- and Tudor-inspired trend that has blown up in the past couple of seasons.

“You could trace the billowy princess-worthy statement sleeves on the runway today, from the easy print-on-floral-print blouses for day right through to the more dramatic velvet evening dresses.

“Wickstead has been broadening her range of late, and her new collection goes beyond cocktail hour to encompass the casual polish of a sophisticated off-duty wardrobe. She introduced jeans to her line this season, and the high-waisted, raw denim pants had a pristine, tailored finish that worked well in the lineup of floor-sweeping gowns.

“Wickstead has been loosening up the demure look of her brand overall, and the use of gauzy cottons and diaphanous silks lent a sense of lightness to the clothes.

“[Her] shimmering sequined silver dress was a standout, and would likely steal the spotlight in just about any room, along with Wickstead’s chic ruby red velvet sandals.”

Original article by Chioma Nnadi, Vogue, February 18, 2017.

Tags: Emilia Wickstead  Vogue  

Show Comments

More from Style
Monica Galetti’s New Venture Mere About to Open

Taste

Monica Galetti’s New Venture Mere About to Open

Monica and David Galetti have left their chef and sommelier roles at Le Gavroche to start anew in Fitzrovia. They talk work-life balance, Brexit and the joy of champagne with the…

Inside Cassandra Ellis’ Bright London Haven
Georgia Fowler Closes Yeezy’s NY Show
Don’t Miss Guy de Lautour’s Bancong Deli in Hanoi
11 Reasons Every Foodie Should Visit New Zealand

Other Stories