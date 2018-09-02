Dreaming of Miles Humphreys-Designed Cempedak

New Zealand-born Bali-based architect Miles Humphreys’ 20-villa resort on the private Indonesian island of Cempedak, is one of 10 hotels Wallpaper magazine editors list as having them “longing for island life”.

“Together with Balinese architects Chiko Wirahadi and Ketut Indra Saputra, Humphreys has created a grown-up fantasy of a Robinson Crusoe getaway, complete with a recently finished spa,” the magazine writes.

“Whilst sister resort Nikoi, a half-hour speedboat ride away, is made of driftwood, Cempedak is built entirely of sustainable bamboo, recycled teak and rubber wood, and topped with grass-thatched roofs. There are literally no walls, not even in the second-floor bedroom and shower – the better to catch the sea breezes, and be lulled to sleep by the softly lapping sea.”

According to Humphrey’s firm website, PT Bali Anugrah Dewata’s most notable designs within Indonesia include The Oberoi in Bali, the Cempedak Bamboo Luxury Resort on Cempedak Island, the Padma Legian Resort, the Padma Puhu Resort in Ubud and the Mandapa, in Ubud – only the third Ritz-Carlton Reserve property in the world.

Original article by Wallpaper, August 24, 2018.