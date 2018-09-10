Double Win for Equestrians Tim and Jonelle Price

Just four months after his wife Jonelle took top honours in the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, fellow New Zealander Tim Price, 39, captured British eventing’s other major four-star crown, winning the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

A clear showjumping round on seasoned campaigner Ringwood Sky Boy gave him a clear winning margin from British world number one Oliver Townend. Wiltshire-based Price finished on a score of 27.3 penalties, with Yorkshireman Townend and Ballaghmor Class – last year’s winning Burghley combination – finishing second. Price captured £95,000 for his efforts.

Multiple Burghley champion, New Zealander Andrew Nicholson, 57, was third on Swallow Springs.

Price told the BBC: “Sky Boy deserves a good day – so often we nail two out of the three phases, so to finally pull them all together in a major competition is fantastic. This win means everything and I’m super proud of my horse.”

Tim and Jonelle, 37, have lived at Mere Farm in the UK since 2005. The couple both competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

