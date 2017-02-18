Don’t Miss Guy de Lautour’s Bancong Deli in Hanoi

New Zealand-born engineer Guy de Lautour’s Hanoi café Bancong Delicatessen is one of seven highly recommended eateries in the city’s Tay Ho district you shouldn’t miss, according to Singapore’s The Peak Magazine.

“If tucking into home-cured bacon and locally roasted coffee on a lazy Sunday morning is your thing, then look no further than Bancong Deli, a snug little spot for leisurely weekend brunches,” reporter Nga Hoang writes.

“With a chic shop front, this bistro is the owner’s edible homage to New Zealand’s casual deli food. From the traditional fry-up and sausage rolls to the chicken cordon bleu and curried chickpea salad, Bancong Deli ticks all popular breakfast and brunch boxes. De Lautour likes to keep it real. This is evident in the down-to-earth food served, or what he refers to as ‘just the types of food our mothers cook at home’.

“‘Our food is affordable Western comfort food because there are many young expatriate teachers living on a shoestring budget,’ de Lautour says. The best part, however, is that all the bistro’s bacon and ham is cured and smoked on site, on its rooftop.”

Original article by Nga Hoang, The Peak Magazine, February 10, 2017.