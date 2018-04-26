NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  DIY Picks Matthew Young’s New Single
DIY Picks Matthew Young’s New Single

Every weekday, Britain’s DIY magazine brings you one essential new release to get obsessed with. This recent ‘Neu Pick’ comes from Auckland-based Matthew Young.

Young is releasing new EP Fruit on 25 May, and its single ‘Fix Me Up’ is the magazine’s recommendation.

Slinky verses melt gorgeously into an expansive, anthemic chorus, with the singer’s honeyed vocals at the helm.

Speaking about the track and upcoming release, Young says: ”I wrote Fix Me Up a million years ago, about being dependent on a lover, like a drug – not always a good thing, not always a bad thing, just a thing we do, as people.

“These songs were written over the course of a weird time in my life, with a lot of shit up in the air, so it’s good to feel like I’m on solid ground again, with a release.”

Young tours New Zealand and Australia in June.

Original article by DIY, April 19, 2018.

