Discovering Auckland’s Charms and Idioms

New Zealanders are “extraordinarily hospitable”; “the natural beauty of New Zealand is second to none; and while Auckland has some worthwhile sights, it’s important to get out of town,” according to Lucas Peterson reporting for the New York Times’ column “Frugal Traveler”.

“Lounging on beaches, hiking through vineyards and sampling some great wines await the adventurous traveller. Was it possible to do this cheaply in an expensive part of the world? With some creativity, and some help from [host Robyn Goulevitch aka Bob, who schools Peterson in New Zealand idioms] my wallet barely felt the strain,” Peterson writes.

“I headed toward Ponsonby on Franklin Road, a cute thoroughfare … [and] soon found myself in Ponsonby Central, an attractive indoor/outdoor market that features restaurants, cafés and shops.

“Ponsonby and nearby Karangahape (helpfully known to locals as K Road) are two of the main drags in Auckland, with many of the city’s popular cafes and nightspots. I stopped into Merge Cafe, which may not be glamorous but has a higher mission: The money generated by its inexpensive meals and drinks goes toward social programmes dedicated to fighting homelessness in Auckland.

“Auckland is a good walking city, and I enjoyed forays through Western Park and Victoria Park, where I was able to sit for a while and watch cricket teams practising on the lawn, and down to the waterfront wharves near Queen Elizabeth Square.

“[During a visit to Whangarei] Bob was schooling me: ‘Pop your clogs’ means ‘to die an untimely death.’ ‘Boob tube’ is a sports bra (she was fascinated when I told her the phrase means ‘television’ in the States). Weary travellers can become jaded travellers, and my visit with Bob reimpressed upon me the value of hospitality and kindness. Her willingness to share her knowledge and her home reminded me that travel is about meeting people and trying to bridge vast distances through the simple act of communication.”

Original article by Lucas Peterson, The New York Times, December 30, 2016.

Photo by Skye Carter.