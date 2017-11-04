Dig This an Invercargill Playground for Adults

“A New Zealand attraction has just opened that will allow you to rip, push and pull to your heart’s content using heavy machinery. Dig This Invercargill is [the country’s] first heavy equipment playground, and while it doesn’t sound like a typical tourist attraction, it definitely seems like great fun,” Lonely Planet contributor Andrea Smith writes.

“Guests are given the opportunity to choose from nine fun options where they get to operate bulldozers, excavators, mini excavators and skid steers in a giant gravel pit. There’s no need to worry if you haven’t driven heavy machinery before, as the experienced team in charge will show you how. You don’t even need to have a driver’s licence, and there are activities for the young, young at heart and groups.

“The instructors will talk you through every detail you’ll need to know in order to manoeuvre the machines and give you the confidence it takes to manage the machine. Operating them might take a little getting used to, so the company has designed a series of warm-up exercises to help. You will be connected via headset to the instructors at all times, which ensures you’re under their watchful eyes. From here you will be digging, trenching and pushing yourself around the lot in no time.”

Dig This was founded by New Zealander Ed Mumm who developed the concept in Colorado before setting up franchises in Las Vegas and Dallas.

Mumm, who is originally from Dunedin, told Stuff the operation in Invercargill was “almost exactly the same” as what was on offer in Las Vegas.

Original article by Andrea Smith, Lonely Planet Travel News, October 27, 2017.