Diane Limbrey Receives Highest Judo Ref Licence

Whanganui policewoman Diane Limbrey has reopened the record books during a weekend in Hong Kong refereeing at the Asian Judo Open, Whanganui Chronicle journalist Iain Hyndman reports.

Limbrey was also there to sit her International Judo Federation (IJF) International A refereeing licence which she passed.

“I become just the 13th New Zealander to gain the grade and only the third female,” Limbrey said.

“The last time the grade was achieved by a Kiwi female was 30 years ago in 1987, while only three males have achieved it this century – the last in 2011.”

Original article by Iain Hyndman, New Zealand Herald, December 13, 2017.

