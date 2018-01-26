Dancer Brendan Cole Readies for Belfast Shows

Ahead of his shows at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast this March, Strictly Come Dancing star New Zealander Brendan Cole, 41, tells Belfast Telegraph journalist Stephanie Bell why he is no longer the bad boy of the dance floor and how he can’t wait to be dad again.

The veteran Strictly dancer, who has been with the smash hit BBC series since it began in 2004, enjoyed a busy day in Belfast recently when he flew in to promote his tour.

And for the first time since he made his exit in week three of the most recent series of Strictly, there was no ambiguity when he was asked about those rumours that he is thinking about quitting the show.

“I have absolutely no intentions of hanging up my dancing shoes yet. If Strictly wants me back I will be back,” Cole says.

Christchurch-born Cole is one of just two of the professional dancers to have competed in every series of Strictly Come Dancing, winning the first ever glitterball trophy with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

This year he was paired with Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins. His previous partners have included presenter/model Kelly Brook, model and George Clooney’s one-time girlfriend Lisa Snowdon, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood’s ex-wife Jo Wood, Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton, Casualty actress Sunetra Sarker, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and pop star Anastacia.

Cole says he loves performing in Belfast.

“It is just phenomenal working here because you just know that the crowd is ready to have a good night out,” he says.

