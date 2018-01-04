Cycle on Water with Manta5’s Electric Water Bike

“New Zealand-based company Manta5 has created a hydrofoil bike that allows cyclists to glide atop water,” writes Lacy Cooke in an article for Inhabitat.

Co-founder Guy Howard-Willis “glimpsed New Zealand’s coastline and waterways while riding his bike, and he dreamed of cycling right on the water.” Together with cycling enthusiast and bike designer Roland Alonzo he “set to work developing a water bike for six years.” Their Hydrofoiler XE-1 bike now “allows adventurers to glide through the water on rivers, lakes, or even the ocean.”

“The electric bike can be manually powered, or riders can get a boost from an electric motor,” reports the article. “The bike’s frame is comprised of an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy chosen for its low weight and high strength. It’s simple to assemble and transport the Hydrofoiler XE-1 thanks to its modular design.”

Manta5 is planning their pre-sale launch for February 2018 and plan to release a small number of limited edition models in New Zealand before going international.

Article Source: Inhabitat, Lacy Cooke, December 19, 2017

Image Source: Youtube