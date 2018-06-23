Cycle NZ from Alps to Ocean

In response to popular demand, cycling holiday specialist Adventure South NZ has created a new Alps to Ocean Cycle trail itinerary for those wanting to cycle the entire trail, start to end from Queenstown to Christchurch. Vacations & Travel Magazine reports.

The 301 kilometre trail starts from the foot of Aorarki / Mount Cook and travels down to the Pacific Ocean coastline.

“Alps 2 Ocean is arguably this country’s most picturesque cycle trail. Once the final stage is finished on a state highway section, it’s tipped to rank among the world’s “grand” routes,” Jo Ferris, who tackled the trail, told The Gisborne Herald.

“Highlights include cycling along the banks of Lakes Ohau, Benmore and Aviemore; soaking in the hot tubs at Lake Ohau Lodge; glamping in a luxurious lotus belle tent; and exploring the Victorian Precinct in Oamaru,” as reported in the article.

“The itinerary includes five days of cycling, an average distance of about 65 kilometres per day over six to eight hours per day. There is also the option to upgrade to an electric bike,” reports the article.

Article Source: Vacations & Travel Magazine, June 8, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – AdventureSouthNZ