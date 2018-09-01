Connan Mockasin Announces LP and Film Project

“It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from [New Zealand-born] Connan Mockasin, but [this month] he has emerged with no small amount of ambitious projects,” Rob Hakimian writes for online music and culture magazine, The 405.

“He has revealed that his next album is called Jassbusters and comes out through Mexican Summer on 12 October,” Hakimian writes. “On top of that he has [said] that he has a five-part film project called Bostyn ‘n Dobsyn coming out – and of course these two elements are interlinked.

“Bostyn ‘n Dobsyn tells the tale of a fictional music teacher, Bostyn, and his student, Dobsyn, while Jassbusters is the concept album that these two fictional characters have made together.”

Mockasin is originally from Te Awanga in Hawke’s Bay. He was born Connan Tant Hosford.

Original article by Rob Hakimian, The 405, August 16, 2018.