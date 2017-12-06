Confitex Launches in US

“For the 25 million Americans who experience bladder control issues, few underwear products have combined comfort, fashion and performance – until now,” writes Manoela Marandino in an article for The Lingerie Journal. New Zealand company Confitex “has introduced the first line of fashionable leak-proof and washable underwear designed for both men and women with light bladder leakage (LBL).” Their collection of light and moderate absorbency underwear and lingerie is now available in the U.S. after initial success in the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

“People who experience light bladder leakage should be able to enjoy their lifestyle, freedom and independence no matter what happens,” said Confitex CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Mark Davey. “We created Confitex to enable people who suffer from LBL to live the life they want to live.”

Confitex underwear combines patented textile technology and high quality fabrics with discrete, confidence-boosting designs. The products for people with LBL look, feel and perform like regular underwear and lingerie, as reported in the article.

“25 percent of women and eight percent of men say they have experienced LBL,” according to a Confitex survey of 1,008 U.S. adults. LBL “is particularly common for women after childbirth and during menopause and for men dealing with prostate health issues.”

“I see many patients who are seeking help in managing their LBL. LBL is more common than most people think, and it can be an embarrassing and limiting condition,” says Urologist and Sexual Health Expert Dr. Jennifer Berman, who has partnered with Confitex to help introduce the product line in the U.S.

“Unfortunately, few options exist on the market for LBL protection and they consist of products that can make people feel self-conscious due to bulkiness and potential for odor. What differentiates Confitex is its revolutionary textile technology and fashion-forward design, which wicks fluid, prevents odor and helps restore confidence to people who experience LBL,” she said.

Confitex underwear is available at www.confitexunderwear.com; the women’s collection is also sold on www.HSN.com.

