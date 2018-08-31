NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Chennai-Based Chef Willi Wilson Curates Big Menu
Chennai-Based Chef Willi Wilson Curates Big Menu
New Zealand chef Willi Wilson takes on the helm at soon-to-open Chennai “garage-themed restobar”, The Mechanic Shop in the Indian city’s upscale area, Nungambakkam.

According to The Indian Express, Wilson has curated a menu of European, Chinese, Indian and Korean signatures.

With 44 years of experience, Wilson is often hailed as the man who introduced Chennai to some of the best thin crust pizzas during his stint at 601, The Park Hotel and later at the Tuscana chain.

“I always strive to avoid repetition – so you can expect an entirely different offering this time,” says the consultant chef who helped create menus for the Jonah’s chain of restaurants.

Wilson moved to Chennai in 2002.

The Mechanic Shop opens in September.

Original article by Sabrina Rajan, The Indian Express, August 25, 2018.

