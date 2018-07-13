Cellist Yuuki Bouterey-Ishido Exhilarates

“On the last flaming day of June, a packed Lancaster Town Hall stood at the end to acclaim another Haffner Orchestra’s triumphant summer concert. The star of the show was a new up-and-coming young cellist, [Christchurch-born] Yuuki Bouterey-Ishido,” Anne Kerr writes in a review of the performance for the Lancaster Guardian.

“Bouterey-Ishido is currently studying music in the UK, and he has had experience of playing in public,” Kerr writes. “The piece he performed with the Haffner orchestra was Schumann’s Cello Concerto, and he made a fine job of it.

“Conductor Jonathan Lo enabled his strong tones not to be engulfed by the orchestra, and the song-like tunes, rhythmic accompaniment by the orchestra and the swooping scales in the last movement from the top to the bottom on the instrument, were both moving and exhilarating.

“It was an impressive and very enjoyable performance.”

Bouterey-Ishido studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in England.

Original article by Anne Kerr, Lancaster Guardian, July 5, 2018.