Cathy Procter’s Bridal Store up for UK Award

New Zealand-born Cathy Procter, 48, owner of The Dressing Room in Garstang, Lancashire, has been shortlisted for a UK national wedding boutique award.

Competing in the Best Bridal Retailer section against some much larger boutiques in London, Winchester, Manchester and Liverpool, Procter is hoping customer service can be her secret weapon.

Procter said: “For a little shop in Garstang to be in the top 12 in the country is pretty amazing. It all comes down to the public vote and we would love to bring the award to the north.

“We are definitely the underdogs but although some shops are much bigger than ours, I think it comes down to customer service.

“I had some dreadful experiences looking for my wedding dress so I always like to make sure we do everything we can to make the customer enjoy their day. We make tea, hold babies and try to cater to their every wish, because shopping for your dress is as much a part of the wedding as anything else.”

The British Wedding Awards ceremony is held in London on 15 February.

Procter opened her store in 2013 after a brief time as a chartered surveyor in London.

Original article by Blackpool Gazette, January 31, 2017.