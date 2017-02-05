British Comedian Sings Wellington’s Praises

“Nowhere has more beautiful scenery than Wellington,” according to British comedian and actor Alan Davies, who first visited the city during a stand-up tour of New Zealand in 1998 and returned earlier this year to record his new DVD at Wellington’s Opera House.

“The really big appeal,” Davies says, “is the great outdoors; Wellington’s scenic natural harbour and green hillsides adorned with colonial villas are stunning – and there are three great buildings: the opera house, Te Papa Tongarewa (a striking modern building housing the national museum and art gallery) and the beautiful art deco Roxy Cinema.”

“New Zealanders also do breakfast far better than we do, so visiting cafés in Wellington is a great pleasure. There’s usually avocado, goat’s cheese, tasty fried mushrooms and cherry tomatoes, as well as fresh bread and great coffee.”

When Davies arrives in the capital he heads straight to Waitangi Park and its “beautiful wetland”.

“I love watching the boats in Wellington Harbour,” he says.

