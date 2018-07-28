NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Blanket Bay Built for Outdoor Lovers
Blanket Bay Built for Outdoor Lovers
View article source

Blanket Bay Built for Outdoor Lovers

New Zealand luxury lodge Blanket Bay has been featured in USA Today as one of 13 beautiful lakeside hotels around the world. Alisha Prakash reports.

“With hiking, fly-fishing, heli-skiing, or horseback riding on offer Blanket Bay, on the banks of mountain-backed Lake Wakatipu, is built for those who appreciate the great outdoors,” writes Prakash.

“The stone-and-timber hotel seemingly blends into the natural alpine setting, and oversized windows in most common areas maximize the dramatic views, as do the balconies or terraces in rooms.”

The town of “Glenorchy (a “Lord of the Rings” filming locale) is only a five-minute drive north and Queenstown (filled with adrenaline-pumping adventures) sits 45 minutes southeast.”

Article Source: USA Today, Alisha Prakash, July 11, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – BlanketBay

Tags: Blanket Bay  USA Today  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Waiheke One of the Best Islands

New Zealand

Waiheke One of the Best Islands

Waiheke Island has been ranked the fifth best island in the world in this year’s World’s Best Awards survey, which asks Travel + Leisure readers to  “weigh in on travel experiences…

Hollyford Track in NZ One of Best Walking Holidays
Where to See Aurora Australis in NZ
Maori Hāngi in Rotorua One of World’s Top Experiences
Taranaki One of the Most Underrated Destinations

Other Stories
Datebook