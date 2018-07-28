Blanket Bay Built for Outdoor Lovers

New Zealand luxury lodge Blanket Bay has been featured in USA Today as one of 13 beautiful lakeside hotels around the world. Alisha Prakash reports.

“With hiking, fly-fishing, heli-skiing, or horseback riding on offer Blanket Bay, on the banks of mountain-backed Lake Wakatipu, is built for those who appreciate the great outdoors,” writes Prakash.

“The stone-and-timber hotel seemingly blends into the natural alpine setting, and oversized windows in most common areas maximize the dramatic views, as do the balconies or terraces in rooms.”

The town of “Glenorchy (a “Lord of the Rings” filming locale) is only a five-minute drive north and Queenstown (filled with adrenaline-pumping adventures) sits 45 minutes southeast.”

Article Source: USA Today, Alisha Prakash, July 11, 2018

Image Source: Facebook – BlanketBay