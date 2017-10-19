Bittersweet Return to Georgia for Amos Chapple

One man who knows the country of Georgia better than most is Amos Chapple. The New Zealand photographer, known for his pioneering use of drones, has been a regular visitor for the last seven years.

“I first went in 2010 and instantly fell in love with the country,” Chapple told the Telegraph. “It’s such a beautiful and mysterious place – heaven for photographers – and with much of the Islamic world becoming more dangerous to visit, it feels like Georgia represents one of the last great adventures in travel.”

The publication features a selection of images taken by Chapple in the summer. It was a bittersweet journey for the New Zealander. For the last few years Georgia has been one of the few countries with virtually no restrictions on drones. Since 1 September, however, new laws have limited their use. “It’s the end of an era,” lamented Chapple.

Photos like these are now far harder to come by – so enjoy them while you can.

Chapple has travelled through more than 70 countries.

Original article by Oliver Smith, The Telegraph, October 12, 2017.

Photo by Amos Chapple.